Residents have the chance to meet Telford and Wrekin Council leader

The event offers residents the chance to talk to Councillor Davies face to face and find out more about the council’s plans.

Residents can also take along their ideas or discuss any concerns about key issues in their local area.

The session will take place on Saturday , between 11am and 12.30pm, in the Adsa Telford Café in Malinsgate.

No appointments are required and residents are invited to drop in at any time during the 90-minute session.

Councillor Davies said: “I started off the year by visiting Lightmoor and shared some important and useful conversations with residents; I am really grateful to everyone who turned up to discuss the local community and ways we can improve it for you, our residents.

“We have also listened to residents’ feedback and made sure to host a session in a central location on a weekend. I look forward to meeting as many residents as possible. Whether you want to bring a specific question, or just meet me in person for the first time, I’ll be glad to see you there.

“If you can’t make this time and date, please look out for my future sessions both online and offline to suit you.”

To see a full list of dates and time visit telford.gov.uk/meetshaun.