Car destroyed in late night blaze

Firefighters from Wellington Fire Station were dispatched to the scene of a car fire in Wellington on Wednesday night.

The service received the report at around 11.50pm, which involved a car "fully involved with fire" on Hollies Road.

Two crews tackled the blaze with jets, breathing apparatus and cutters.

The stop message, which indicates the incident was under control, was received at around 12.20am.

West Mercia Police, who were also on scene, have been approached for comment.