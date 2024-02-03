Sheds and lean-to structures destroyed in Telford fire

The blaze broke out in Millstream Way, Leegomery, just before 3pm on Saturday.

Three fire crews from Telford Central and Wellington along with an Operations Officer went to the scene after a number of 999 Calls.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that a number of sheds, lean-to structures and debris was involved in the fire.

The firefighters brought it under control by 4.21pm.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.