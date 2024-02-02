MP raises Shropshire council funding in Commons

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, told levelling-up minister Simon Hoare that large rural counties such as Shropshire faced extra pressures when it came to balancing the books.

He praised the efforts of Councillor Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, for attempting to reduce the deficit, but said ministers needed to take into account the pressures the authority and others like it faced when allocating local government funding.

"The council has found significant efficiency savings, but there is still more to do," said Mr Pritchard.

"Ahead of the local government finance settlement announcement, could the minister look at the rural services delivery grant and see what more can be done for large rural counties such as Shropshire, which he will know is the largest landlocked county in England?"

Mr Hoare said he appreciated Councillor Picton's efforts to tackle the funding deficit.

He said Mr Pritchard was right to point to the continued importance of innovation, change and reform to ensure value for money.

Mr Hoare said the MP was also right to highlight the importance of the rural services delivery grant, which tops up the Government's funding for councils in rural areas to reflect the extra cost burdens they might face.

"The Secretary of State and I remain committed to that and we hope to be able to make that announcement in due course," he said.