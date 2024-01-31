Early morning two-vehicle collision blocks A442 north of Telford

Police and firefighters were on the scene on the A442 north of Telford following reports of a crash between two vehicles.

The incident looks to have taken place between Crudgington and Sleapford at around 6.45am.

One fire engine attended the scene from nearby Wellington station.

No persons were reportedly trapped, and firefighters worked for a short time to make the vehicles safe before sending a stop message at 7.06am.

According to traffic data, traffic was still moving slowly in the area at around 9am.

West Mercia Police confirmed nobody was seriously injured and no arrests were made.