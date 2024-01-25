Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on M54

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a medical emergency just before Junction 1 of the M54 at 9.24am on Thursday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical were sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, ambulance crew discovered a pedestrian, a man, who was in critical condition.

Despite efforts by paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival, crews discovered a pedestrian and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"The pedestrian, a man, was in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

Staffordshire Police confirmed at around 11.18am that officers were dealing with a "serious collision".

The link road from the M6 north onto the M54 west was closed for several hours as a result of the crash.

Two of the four lanes on the M6 north, between Junction 10 for Walsall and Junction 10A for the M54 were also shut off to traffic.

National Highways confirmed at around 1.28pm that all roads impacted by the collision had since re-opened.