Busy Telford McDonald's branch shut after 'pest sighting'

The McDonald's branch on the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington has been shut for several days, with orange cones blocking off access to the car park.

The international chain has now confirmed the reason behind the closure.

A spokesman for the company said that a 'pest' had been seen in the restaurant, with a full investigation now under way.

Although it has not elaborated on the nature of the 'pest' McDonald's has apologised for the closure, and stressed that "hygiene and cleanliness is of the utmost importance to us".

The company said it is working with Telford & Wrekin Council and 'pest control partners' to work out when it will be able to reopen.

The spokesman said: "Hygiene and cleanliness is of the utmost importance to us. Following a pest sighting in the Wrekin Retail Park restaurant, we made the decision to temporarily close the restaurant in order for a full investigation to take place.

"We continue to work closely with our pest control partners and Telford & Wrekin Council to determine when the restaurant can safely reopen. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesman said: "We are aware that McDonald’s restaurant, located at the Wrekin Retail Park is closed.

"As an investigation is under way, we are unable to comment at this stage."