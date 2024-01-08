Plans to replace former Telford distribution centre destroyed by fire

Infoteam International Services had a distribution centre based at Halesfield 7 when a ‘catastrophic fire’ resulted in their building being destroyed and eventually demolished.

At its peak 70 firefighters from across Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands helped to tackle the blaze.

Infoteam International Services has now submitted plans to Telford & Wrekin Council for three commercial buildings to be built on the site of Epic Park/Infoteam House at Halesfield 6/7.

“Due to the previous development on the site being lost to fire the application seeks to create new employment provision within the established commercial region of Telford,” says the application’s design and access statement.

Fire ripped through the building in December 2021

“The development will enable the previous occupier to maintain their business presence on the site as well as providing for additional floor area to create more employment opportunities and to maximise the previously developed Brownfield site.

“The application creates a more efficient use of the existing employment land. The building was previously the production facility for Infoteam and later became the Infoteam distribution centre.

“The building suffered a catastrophic fire which resulted in its demolition. The change in building use had resulted in fewer employees and vehicles using the site.

“The proposed buildings are similar in scale and mass to the previous Infoteam building, surrounding properties and similar buildings in the area.”

A dozen fire crews were called to deal with the blaze

The smouldering remains of the original Infoteam building at Halesfield 7, Telford

Units 1 and 2 are ‘comprise predominantly’ of single-storey industrial buildings with a small area of associated office space.

The submitted plans include redesigning the main access road to two of the three commercial buildings to 7.3 metres wide and a radius of 15 metres.

The turning head for lorries would be relocated to ensure that vehicles can enter and exit the site in forward gear.

Parking is planned to be provided for 41 cars and 15 lorries, which the applicant says complies with the council’s requirements. Previously there was 81 car parking spaces on the site.

The former Infoteam International Services buildings which were devastated by a fire. Picture: Google

“The existing on-site parking was associated with the previous Infoteam building, the last use of which was distribution and therefore was not fully utilised,” added the design statement.

“The loss of the existing parking spaces will not adversely affect any of the adjoining industrial buildings.

“Parking areas have been broken up to reduce the visual impact and also to create landscaping opportunities.”

Plans also include a pedestrian footpath to provide access via the main central access road. A cycle provision is planned to provide 54 spaces.

Proposals can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal, application number: TWC/2024/0011. Any representations should be made during the consultation phrase which ends on January 29.