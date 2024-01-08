Diwali event brings 'taste of India' to Telford

The newly-founded Dharm Association held their first fundraising event last month, raising around £3,000.

The association aims to raise money to support the local community and those in need.

Around 300 people attended the dinner and dance in early December at te Telford Cultural and Leisure Centre, which organisers said was to bring all communities together to "enjoy each other’s beliefs and cultures".

As a result of fundraising, donations were also made to other charities, including £121 to event sponsors Mata Chintpurni Nawjawan committee, £121 to the Hadley Sikh temples, £121 for HCRC Shri, Radha Krishna, Mandir and £51 to One Voice Church.

A spokesperson for the event said it was "full of joy" and brought "the feel of India into one event".