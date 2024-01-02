Flowers and tributes left after New Year's Day crash claims life of 21-year-old

The single-car incident took place close to a roundabout on Whitchurch Drive in Telford, early on New Year's Day.

All approaches to the roundabout were closed for the majority of Monday as police carried out investigations into the crash.

Two others, a man and a woman, who are both in their 20s, were also seriously injured in the crash.

Police said that both had been taken to hospital for treatment.

A number of floral tributes have now been left at the roadside, and under the bridge leading away from the roundabout.

Police have appealed for any information, or witnesses to the New Year's Day tragedy, which took place at around 4.15am.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from around the time of the collision is asked to contact PC Benjamin Ward by e-mailing Benjamin.ward@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 145i of January 1, 2024.