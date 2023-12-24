Callum is speechless after smashing the semi-finals of The Voice

The Telford builder was left speechless when Sir Tom Jones picked him as his finalist on the ITV show.

Hundreds of thousands tuned into the semi-finals with Callum himself hosting a party for friends and family at his home in Wellington.

Competing against group, AV 4C and solo singer, Bianca, Callum belted out the song Control by Zoe Wees to convince Sir Tom he should go through.

He had a standing ovation from all four judges

Callum Doignie. Photo: ITV

Sir Tom said told #TeamTom: "You all stepped up, you did wonderfully well. But going on tonight's performance especially, it's got to be Callum. He nailed that song, there is a real edge to his voice."

Callum was completely lost for words when congratulated by host, Emma Willis simply saying 'this isn't real'.

But speaking afterwards the 29-year-old said: "I am on top of the world. I feel the best I have every felt. I am going to the final, what is going on with my life? I got through the auditions, the call backs, the semi-finals, now I am going to the final."

His family, including his parents and brothers were at the semi-finals.

He will line up next weekend against Jen and Liv from #TeamWill, Jolie singing for #TeamAnnemarie and Hope for #TeamOlly and as well as a solo performance will sing a duet.

During the filming for the semi finals Callum was seen doing his day job on building sites.

He said: "It's very hard to believe, like going from one world to another. I want this more than anything. When I walk out on that stage I want to deliver the best performance that I can."

Straight after the ITV show Callum said: " The little lad from Telford has gone and thrown himself into the final. My phone exploded! Thank you Sir Tom for making me believe in myself."