Telford man, 81, hit by car died after being placed in induced coma, inquest told

The inquest into the death of Derek John Hawkes, 81, of St Lukes Road, Doseley, was opened at the Coroner's Court at the Shirehall on Tuesday.

Senior Coroner for Shropshire and Telford, John Ellery, was told that Mr Hawkes, a retired tool setter, was involved in a collision with a vehicle on the main carriageway of the A4169 in Telford at about 10.30am on Sunday, December 10.

Mr Hawkes was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital where so significant and life threatening were his injuries that he was placed in an induced coma, Mr Ellery was told.

The following day the sedation was removed and sadly he did not respond.

The coroner said that police investigation was continuing. He adjourned the inquest until April 23.