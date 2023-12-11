Speed enforcement planned after 10 cars seen breaking limit on Telford road
Enforcement is set to take place on a Telford road "in the near future" after more than 10 cars were recorded breaking the speed limit during a speed survey on Friday.
The survey, conducted by PC Farmer of West Mercia Police on the B4394, opposite Shawbirch Medical Practice, found over 10 cars were flouting the 30mph limit.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said that following the survey, Wellington Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) "will conduct speed enforcement in the near future".