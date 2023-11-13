Plans to convert outbuildings at historic Shropshire property still awaiting sign off

Proposals were approved by Telford & Wrekin Council last year for three barns to be converted into two homes on the site of Kynnersley Manor – which was built in the 1840s.

The plans which included an ancillary gym and subject were subject to conditions. One of those is that the development ‘shall be carried out in accordance with the deposited plans and drawings’.

Applicant PJD Construction submitted part-retrospective plans to remove the condition to allow solar panels, an enlarged opening to the front door and installation of sliding doors.

Kynnersley Parish Council objected to the latest plans for the development. They said: “We were surprised that this is part-retrospective as residents have been informed that since the confirmation of the Conservation Area, there is a requirement for permission to carry out most development works, especially as this property is also listed.

“The property is of historic interest and in a prime location in the centre of the village.”

A Telford & Wrekin Council planning officer voiced their opposition against the ‘revised plans’ and said that they were ‘unable to recommend the application for approval’.

They commented: “The installation of roof lights are considered to be unacceptable on barn conversions. Rooflights are not a feature of traditional buildings and their introduction would mar the character of the building.

“In respect of the proposed solar panels, it is still considered that any form of roof-mounted array would cause significant harm to the character and appearance of the Kynnersley Conservation Area and to the architectural and historic character of the host building.

“As outlined previously, consideration could be given to a ground mounted array that was discretely located and well-screened by hedging or other natural materials such as hazel or willow enclosures.”

The planning officer also raised objections to several other plans which they ‘considered to harm the architectural and historic form of the original barn’.

The applicant has now withdrawn for the revised plans.

When submitting their original approved application PJD Construction said that the conversions would ‘reinforce the general form and pattern of development in the area’.

They said planned to ‘deliver attractive eco-friendly dwellings’ for the ‘under-used farm yard’, which would be in-keeping with the existing neighbouring properties.

The applicant commented: “If the client were to rent the farmyard out, this would result in significantly increased and unrestricted activity; additional heavy machinery and vehicular movements and the associated noise and disturbance could result in an adverse impact upon the character and appearance of this part of the village and the residents goodwill of the neighbouring dwellings.”