The Polar Express is steaming back into the county for Christmas

The immersive family-oriented experience hosted more than 1.2 million people at 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia in 2022.

Telford Steam Railway said tickets for the official licensed event from Warner Bros are selling fast, with limited tickets, which are sold in pairs, left on sessions between November 24 and December 21.

A spokesman said: "The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors.

"Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on The Polar Express for a one-hour trip to meet Santa.

"Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs.

"Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg.

"Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas.

"During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic on-board entertainment – just like in the film.

"Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip.

"Just like the kids in the book, families are encouraged to wear their pyjamas for the ride.

Telford Steam Railway has hosted The Polar Express for seven years.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.telfordsteamrailway.co.uk.