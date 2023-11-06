Telford business raises £3,000 for good causes in anniversary year

Human Results, based in Telford, is marking 20 years in business by hosting a variety of fundraising events with the latest one tipping the total over £3,000.

A bingo and family fortunes night held at Oxley Park Golf Club raised £470 and Alasdair Hobbs, managing director of Human Results, said he was delighted to have helped raise such a significant amount for charities close to his heart.

He added: “I wanted to celebrate our anniversary in a meaningful way by raising money for some good causes.

“All of the proceeds are being shared between The Haven, which helps women and children affected by domestic abuse, Maninplace, which supports homeless people in Telford, Access to Business, which provides help for people looking for employment, and Telford and Wrekin CVS, which supports charities and voluntary organisations in the area."

The final event will take place at 5pm on December 7 at the Telford and Wrekin CVS headquarters in Hazledine House in Telford.

"We are inviting all clients, friends and family to come along for a celebratory evening," he said. "We will be presenting cheques to each charity and providing drinks and refreshments to thank everyone for their support.”

The fundraising events started back in June with a quiz at The Wroxeter Hotel near Shrewsbury, followed by a golf day at Oxley Park Golf Club in July.