'A latticework of lies': Fraudster jailed after elaborate £1.2 million 'Ponzi scheme'

A fraudster who conned more than £1.2 million from investors, friends and family in an elaborate 'Ponzi scheme' that he started while living in a large converted barn near Shrewsbury, has been jailed for six years.

Fraudster Christopher Vaughan
Christopher Michael Vaughan, 42, had been living in Peyton when he began defrauding people "to fund his elaborate lifestyle" Worcester Crown Court heard on Friday.

