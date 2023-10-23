David Barlow. Picture: Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club

David Barlow, his South-African-born wife Celia and their Ugandan guide, were driving through the Queen Elizabeth National Park last Tuesday (October 17) when they were attacked and killed by a rebel group linked to the Islamic State terror group.

The couple, who lived in Hampstead Norreys, near Newbury in Berkshire, had been married in South Africa on Saturday, October 14, and were in Uganda on their honeymoon, locals said.

David was a Harper Adams alumnus and studied Agri-Food Marketing and Business Studies at the University, graduating in 1998.

He played both cricket and rugby at Harper Adams and was involved with the coaching of the harper ladies Rugby team during his time at the University.

The university has paid tribute to him on its official website.

Senior Lecturer in Farm Business Management Alastair Johnston, who was at University with David, said: “He had a real interest in developing and running businesses.

"He was very determined, resilient, and a real zest of life, managing to treat each challenge as an opportunity.

“Dave was an extremely loyal and caring person who will be missed by all those who know him.”

Harper Adams Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan added: “In recent weeks we have witnessed the destructive effect that terrorism has on innocent populations when it strikes.

“The tragic deaths of David and Celia have brought this home directly to their families and those members of the Harper Adams community who studied with, supported, and taught David.

“They were at the beginning of the next phase of their lives together, making it all the more tragic for them to die in these circumstances. My thoughts are with the families and friends of David and Celia at this time, and with all people whose lives are ended or affected by terrorism.

“Members of the Harper Adams Community who knew David are encouraged to visit the Peace Garden to take a moment to reflect on his life and our loss.”

Candles lit at St Mary's Church in Hampstead Norreys in tribute to David Barlow, his South African-born wife Celia, and their Ugandan guide, who were killed in a "terrorist" attack on their vehicle in an African national park.

Richard Davies, warden at St Mary’s Church in Hampstead Norreys, where candles were lit following the attack, told the PA news agency: “They’ll be dreadfully missed.

“Dave was brought up nearby and lived around here most of his life. He was one of those people who is a huge part of the community, he’s very well-liked, involved in sports clubs, involved in all aspects of village life.”

Mr Barlow ran a wood yard in nearby Hermitage and was chairman of Hampstead Norreys parish council as well as chairman of the local cricket club.

Dozens of people in the community travelled to the wedding ceremony.

Parish council member Toby Harris said: “David was a very genuine person, he would say what he was thinking, he was very funny, with a great sense of humour and a genuinely nice bloke. I spent a lot of time bumping into him at the pub for a beer or two. He was approachable and down-to-earth.

“I only met Celia once for around half an hour, she was friendly and welcoming, a really nice person.

“They were well-thought-of by people here, members of the community travelled to be at their wedding, which shows how popular he was.”

Hampstead Norreys Cricket Club also paid tribute to the couple, affectionately referring to Mr Barlow as “Lord Barlow”.

It said: “He was at the time this incident occurred with the most important person in his life, a woman who we all knew so well, as Dave was so proud to share all of Celia’s achievements. She too was an amazing human being, who will be desperately missed.”

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni said on social media: “It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists attacking innocent civilians and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon. Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives.”