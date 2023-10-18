Power cut leaves 173 homes without electricity in Telford

The power cut has affected homes in Telford

A "high voltage" incident was reported to the National Grid just before 7pm in the Wrockwardine and Admaston areas, affecting homes with TF5/TF6 post codes.

Engineers worked to get the supply back up and running and returned power by 8.30pm.

As workers were restoring power, a National Grid spokesman said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 6.59pm this evening and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.