Takeaway plan for village has had its chips after locals voice parking concerns

Plans have been submitted for a fish and chip shop to open in the former Post Office building in Admaston. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals were revealed in May to convert the bathroom and kitchen shop on Sutton Road in Admaston into a hot food takeaway.

The planning application received 34 letters of objection – including from Wrockwardine Parish Council.

Ward councillor Kim Tonks called for the application to be decided by the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee after raising concerns about highways issues as well as noise and disturbance from the proposed shop.

Applicant Joginder Singh proposed for the shop to be open every day – expect Sundays and Bank Holidays – between midday and 2.30pm at lunchtime and 4.30pm until 9.30pm in the evenings.

Plans submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council showed the building being converted into a fish and chip shop including a serving counter, food preparation area, kitchen, staff toilet, washing area and store.

In objecting to the application Wrockwardine Parish Council said that they ‘shared resident’s concerns’ that the chip shop would impact on parking in the area.

They said that there is currently ‘limited parking spaces’ outside the parade of shops on Sutton Road which is also used by the other businesses.

“At busy times, this already leads to vehicles parking on the street outside the shops, creating hazards for pedestrians and other cars along Sutton Road as well as blocking access for residents within the vicinity of the businesses,” said the council.

“This will be exacerbated by the inclusion of a hot food takeaway with regular visitors, people waiting for and potentially lingering in parking spaces to consume their purchases. It is also likely to lead to people waiting in the lay-by on Station Road which would create highway safety issues.”

The parish council said that there ‘main concern’ is highway safety on Sutton Road (B4394) which passes through the village and is used by motorists heading towards Shrewsbury.

They said that the road has ‘many issues’ with speeding traffic and feared that the proposed fish and chip shop would result in additional traffic.

“Lay-by parking causes visibility issues for those exiting Sutton Road who have to edge forward onto Station Road,” the parish council added.

“This would create safety concerns for those travelling along Station Road and those exiting the junction.”

The council also argued that the fish and chip would impact nearby residents in terms of noise disturbance and smells.

The applicant resubmitted a ventilation and extraction statement last month and said that they would ‘endeavour’ to reduce smell and odour ‘as much as possible’.

However, the parish council argued: “Increased traffic will lead to increased noise and disturbance from cars for longer periods with the takeaway opening until 9.30pm, currently a quiet time with only one other business along the row of shops open then.

“There would be music and engine noise from cars waiting for their food or stopping to eat outside the premises.

“Whilst measures have been planned to reduce the odours from the premises, the smells from a hot food takeaway (particularly a fish and chip shop) whilst the doors are open, would not be mitigated and would impact residents in the area who may not be able to have windows open due to the overwhelming scent produced from the oils needed to cook the products.

“There would also be an increase in the amount of litter around the area. The bins provided are already inadequate and a hot food takeaway would exacerbate an already problematic issue.”

The council also questioned the need for a fish and chip shop at the location and said a similar shop was 0.9 miles away.