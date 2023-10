Wrekin Retail Park Photo: Google

West Mercia Police were called to the Wrekin Retail Park on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a disturbance.

Police have confirmed that a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicions of theft and assault of emergency workers.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 2.20pm today, (Wednesday 11 October) officers were called to Wrekin Retail Park, following reports of disturbance.