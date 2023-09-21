Cosma Casting UK which has submitted plans to expand. Picture: Google Maps

Cosma Casting UK currently employs 350 full-time staff at its aluminium casting factory at Telford Business Park.

The current building measures 24,163 square metres.

Plans have been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council to build an extension of 11,104 square metres to the south of the existing building.

The extension would house two new die-casting units to support manufacturing of additional product lines from the factory. Plans also include an area for tool storage and two-storey offices.

An extension to the shipping area is also included as part of plans, which the applicant says will provide room for finished goods storage, packaging and export of goods.

Plans also include the building of a gatehouse and additional parking.

“The development comprises a high quality, attractive design which extends and complements the existing design and appearance of the main building, making a positive contribution to the surrounding townscape,” said the applicant’s design and access statement.

“It is demonstrated the proposal will lead to significant economic and social benefits, boosting productivity and job opportunities in an area identified as a focus for economic growth.

“It is also demonstrated the proposals would respond to the design, form and layout of the existing building and will accord with the surrounding context and is acceptable in respect of highways, trees, ecology, flood risk, drainage, noise, coal mining and contamination.

“The well-vegetated setting of the site ensures that views from the localised public realm would be screened. Where proposals are glimpsed, they would be seen in the context of the existing building which is an established component in those views, with the extension taking the same height, form and appearance of the existing building.”

Plans would see the main car park expended from 229 spaces to 274 spaces. The existing access off Naird View would continue. A piece of land would be temporarily used as a construction compound incorporating storage area, site offices and car parking.