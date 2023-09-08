Speakers lined up for brain injury networking forum in Telford

Dawn Humphries

The event is being hosted by law firm Lanyon Bowdler at its offices in Kendal Court, Ironmasters Way, on Thursday, October 12, and anyone interested in attending is being urged to sign up now as places are limited.

It is the latest event run by Lanyon Bowdler offering the opportunity for professionals working in the field of brain injury and other interested parties to come together, exchange views and share their expertise.

The forum will feature two guest speakers – Vicky Fudge, from FudgePhysio Equine Therapy Centre based in Herefordshire, and Lucy Speed, a partner at Lanyon Bowdler, who specialises in Court of Protection work and mental capacity issues – dealing particularly with clients who have suffered brain injuries.

Dawn Humphries, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team, said: “These events are always well attended and provide an interesting forum for discussion about the issues facing those who have suffered a brain injury.

“We hold these networking events regularly at various venues and invite a variety of specialists along to give short presentations. Vicky Fudge will be talking about the amazing work her equine therapy centre is involved in.

“The centre offers children’s physiotherapy, called Rebound, using a specialist trampoline, and Hippotherapy, therapeutic riding for children with disabilities - with the added attraction of providing bespoke accessible accommodation for the whole family.

“Their aim is to provide a fun and relaxed time with a bespoke therapy package running alongside the stay, so it feels like they are enjoying an active break.

“Our second speaker, Lucy Speed, will be giving an update on mental capacity and the law.

“Lucy has specialist experience of managing professional deputyships, including cases with high-value litigation claims, statutory Wills, dealing with the authorisation of gifts, and both lay and professional applications to the Court of Protection regarding property and financial affairs, as well as health and welfare.”

The forum will run from 9.30am to 11.30am, is free to attend and light refreshments will be available.

People are being asked to book by Friday, October 6, with places being limited people, are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.