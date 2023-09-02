Telford woman's death at home was 'drug-related' - coroner

Shirehall. Shrewsbury

Sharon Louise Grainger, aged 48, was found in a rocking chair by the back door of her home in Arleston on May 7, 2023.

"From the evidence I have heard there was no intention that she intended to take her own life," said coroner Heath Westerman at an inquest on Friday. "She had made plans to meet her daughter."

Mr Westerman, sitting at the Coroners Court at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, was told that toxicology reports found that she had taken a fatal level of four prescription drugs.

Taken alone each drug was at a "borderline fatal" level but the combination made it lethal, the court heard.

The inquest was told that Ms Grainger suffered from lung problems, back problems, pain, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and insomnia and had taken overdose levels of drugs and alcohol in the past.

Mr Westerman, the deputy coroner for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin heard she had an addiction to some of her medications, and had suffered a broken tailbone (coccyx) after she fell down the stairs years ago while carrying a young daughter.

She had previously spent five weeks in hospital after "taking all her meds at once" but following her discharge she was described as "the best she has ever been".