Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with lorry on A442 near Telford

The air ambulance airlifted a man to hospital

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the crash had taken place around 4.30pm yesterday on the A442 north of Telford.

It involved blue and white Suzuki motorbike and a Volvo lorry, and took place between the Shawbirch roundabout and the junction for Dukes Drive, Long Lane.

West Mercia Police have now appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage to contact them.

The ambulance service confirmed that one man, who was in his 40s, was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Police said he remains in a "serious condition".

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the A442 near Telford at around 4.30pm.

"An ambulance, paramedic officer, MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic along with the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Tatenhill were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a motorbike and a lorry had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a man, had suffered potentially life-changing injuries, and ambulance crews and medics immediately began administering advanced trauma care before he was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."

A police spokesman said: "Officers who are carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road at the time with dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information can contact PC Symonds by email tom.symonds@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 07813055976.