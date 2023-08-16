Free biking sessions set to take place in coming weeks

A series of free biking sessions will be taking place in the coming weeks.

Throughout August and September the sessions are being arranged for people who live in Ketley Bank, Oakengates and St Georges, in Telford.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that experienced staff and volunteers from the Shropshire Cycle Hub are organising the events.

People will be able to go along to learn about all things cycling, discover new routes, join in cycle rides, or get advice on buying a safe second-hand bike.

Qualified mechanics will also be available to help people get their bikes back on the road and teach basic bike maintenance skills.

The events have been organised as part of the KOG Community Cycle Project, a partnership involving Telford & Wrekin Council, Energize and Shropshire Cycle Hub.

Councillor Kelly Middleton Telford & Wrekin's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Public Health and Wellbeing, Equalities and Partnerships, said: "The volunteers at these events are all friendly experts, full of local knowledge.

"It makes each of these events the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to get back into cycling or to try it.

"We are delighted to help play a part in this project and to encourage people's love for cycling, as a way to keep people healthy physically and mentally.”

The events are taking place at The Wakes, Theatre Square, from from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, August 19, and Saturday, September 16, as part of Oakengates High Street celebrations.

St George’s Sports and Social Club, Church Street, will host the sessions from 2pm to 5pm on Wednesday, August 23, and 10am to 2pm on Saturday, August 26.

Ketley Bank Playing Fields, Off Bank Way, will be the venue from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, September 2.