Council launches 'social value swap shop'

Councillor Nathan England, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for Finance, Customer Services and Governance), and Simon Wingate, Regional Partnerships Director at Lovell.

Local businesses and community groups can sign up and be part of the Social Value Swap Shop by accessing Telford & Wrekin Council's Live Well Telford website.

Councillor Nathan England, cabinet member for Finance, Customer Services and Governance said: “As part of our 100-day action plan, we want to encourage local businesses to embed social value into everything they do, benefiting our residents, communities and the environment.

“That's why we are delighted to launch a Social Value Swap Shop on our Live Well Telford website that connects our council contractors with local businesses and community projects to support the local delivery of social value.

“If your local business can make a positive difference for any of the council’s priorities, the Social Value Swap Shop is the ideal place for you to showcase your commitment.

“There are a number of ways your local business can get involved with social value, including providing employment, education and training for disadvantaged groups, creating local supply chain growth, helping to maintain clean public spaces and many others.

“If you are a business or community group interested in the Social Value Swap Shop, visit the council's Live Well Telford website.”

Simon Wingate, Regional Partnerships Director at Lovell said: “As a business, we need to do the right thing for vulnerable groups in Telford and Wrekin and help improve their life chances through targeted social value programmes.

“Lovell has a long-standing partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council., where we have consistently invested in local community groups and businesses.

“The targeted Social Value Swap Shop platform aligns perfectly with our social value programmes, allowing us to cater directly to the wants and needs of local communities.”