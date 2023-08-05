The A41 roadworks.

The cyclist, who has asked not to be named, expected to be met by an army of road workers and possibly be prevented from getting on to the road.

Instead he only saw a handful and was allowed access to the road with little more than a shrug of the shoulders.

And one of the workers he did bump into questioned whether all the work would completed ahead of the expected reopening of the road on September 3, based on the progress made to date.

The closure runs between the Forton Roundabout on the outskirts of Newport to Telford & Wrekin’s the borough’s northern boundary near Hinstock.

A planned 29-mile diversion sends drivers towards the A442 through Cold Hatton and Hortonwood but many residents have seen small country roads log-jammed with traffic as people seek alternative routes around the closure.

Resurfacing.

The cyclist, who took on the route on Friday morning, said: “They appear to have achieved very little considering the fact it has been ongoing for a couple of weeks. In fact there were more workers enforcing the diversion than actually attending to the roadworks.

“I managed to cycle the length of it and chatted one of the workmen. They said they would be surprised if all the work would be done within a month.

Pictures taken by the cyclists show one stretch of the road in the process of being resurfaced, but with little activity going on. Other images reveal new patching to the carriageway, with some work also completed to tidy up verges and trees by the roadside.