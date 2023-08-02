Police and firefighters rush to four-vehicle crash near Telford retail park

Emergency crews have rushed to the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Telford.

Police say they were called to a collision at the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington, Telford, at about 3.45pm on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 3.45pm today, officers were called to a collision involving four vehicles at the Wrekin Retail Park in Telford.

"The incident is currently ongoing, and officers remain at the scene."

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service scrambled a crew from Wellington to the scene at the same time to make vehicles safe.

A spokesperson for the fire service said crews made one vehicle electrically safe and moved two vehicles into safe positions as requested by police.

The fire service incident stop message was sent soon after.

An AA Traffic News incident alert has been removed and the site indicates busy traffic but no jams at the scene in Whitchurch Road.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

