School voices concern at end of dedicated rural pupil bus service

The Charlton School

Charlton School in Wellington, said that is continuing to challenge the decision from Telford & Wrekin Council.

In a letter to parents Charlton principal, Andrew McNaughton, said the school had not been involved in making the change.

Under the changes the dedicated rural coach which takes pupils to the school has been stopped, with pupils instead given a bus pass and asked to use one of several public bus routes instead – an existing Arriva service, or one of two newly created 103 and 104 routes operated by Chaserider.

Mr McNaughton said: "We have been made aware that students who receive travel assistance from our rural community are receiving letters informing them of a change to the service.

"This is not a change that the school has been involved in making and one that we have expressed our concerns about.

"The local authority have made the decision to remove the dedicated coach service and replace it with a public bus service, providing students with a bus pass for this provision.

"These provisions will either be the existing Arriva service that some students already access or the newly created 103 and 104 buses operated by Chaserider.

"Under Department for Education guidelines, the local authority are able to make these changes and there is no requirement to provide a dedicated coach service or for consultation to take place about any changes."

Mr McNaughton said the school had been assured that the new buses would operate the same pick up spots as the previous service.

He added: As a school, we have expressed our disappointment about the change of the service, the lack of communication and lateness of the information being shared with ourselves and our families.

"Whilst we continue to challenge this decision, the change of service will happen from September."

Mr McNaughton also urged parents to contact the council themselves to express any concerns about the move.

Conservative Councillor Stephen Bentley, who represents Ercall Magna, criticised the move and the way it had been handled.

He said “It defies belief that Telford & Wrekin Council could even contemplate making such changes without taking into account the views of local parents and schools, let alone their responsibility as a corporate parent.

“It is essential that the welfare and safety of our local children is paramount and that the circumstances of pupils in rural areas are considered carefully and families are not penalised for living in a rural area.

“I urge all of those affected to make their views known to Telford & Wrekin Council so that the views of schools and parents alike can be properly taken into account.”

Conservative Group leader, Councillor Andrew Eade, said it was "disappointing that the council have tried to sneak these changes through just as the school holidays get underway.”

Councillor Lee Carter, the council's Labour Cabinet Member for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services), said the council was continuing discussions with the school.

But, he said the dedicated bus was 'no longer needed' because the journey can be made with public transport.

He said: "Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to continuing to provide free travel assistance to children where they are eligible under the travel assistance policy whilst developing more sustainable and affordable travel for residents.

"Since last December we have been investing in five new bus routes across the borough that continue to see month on month improvement in passenger trips, with almost 10,000 taking place across these services in June. As such, we have significantly improved the transport connectivity for more residents across the borough.

"Sadly our efforts are being continually undermined by the Government’s funding cuts.

"With the introduction of new public service routes funded by our council, some privately commissioned school buses, including coach services from/to Charlton school are no longer needed as these journeys can now be made using the public transport.