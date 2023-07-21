Young motorcyclist who died after crash on A442 near Telford named

Shirehall Shrewsbury

Mechanic Carl James Harkins, of Ironbridge Road, Madeley, was sadly pronounced deceased by paramedics on the A442 at Waters Upton, at 12.36am on Sunday (July 16).

John Ellery, Shropshire's senior coroner, was told that police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash which involved a car and a motorcycle just after midnight.

Sitting at the coroner's court in Shrewsbury on Thursday, Mr Ellery formally adjourned the full inquest to be held on October 24, 2023.

West Midlands Ambulance Service had been called to the A442 at the junction with Upton Stones in Waters Upton near Telford at 12.03am on Sunday, July 16.

Members of the public have received praised for giving basic life support on the scene.

The ambulance service said their first vehicle ambulance arrived on scene in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

Sadly, despite the paramedics' best efforts, the motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from members of the public.

"Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, the male passenger of the car, was treated by medics for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene."

Katrina Baker, the clerk of the parish council said: "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of all involved.

"We would like to thank all the local residents who helped in so many ways - we live in an amazing community where everyone comes together at difficult times.

"We would also like to thank all the emergency services for their prompt and dedicated help and support."