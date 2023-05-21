Illegal taxi drivers fined in Telford

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Two taxi drivers have been fined more than £1,000 each after pleading guilty to plying for hire and having no insurance in Telford, the council has said.

Two illegal taxis were caught operating in Telford and Wrekin
Two illegal taxis were caught operating in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council prosecuted the two private hire drivers at Telford Magistrates Court last week after the taxi drivers were caught illegally plying for hire following an operation by the council's enforcement team.

Plying for hire means the drivers picked up passengers who hadn’t pre-booked with a taxi operator, which means their insurance was invalid.

Both taxi drivers were licensed by another council but illegally picked up the fares in Telford and Wrekin.

The drivers were told to pay £1,135 each, had their taxi licence suspended and had six penalty points added to their driving licence.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "The case shows we are continuing to crack down on taxi drivers who break the law and put passengers at risk."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News