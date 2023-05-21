Telford & Wrekin Council prosecuted the two private hire drivers at Telford Magistrates Court last week after the taxi drivers were caught illegally plying for hire following an operation by the council's enforcement team.
Plying for hire means the drivers picked up passengers who hadn’t pre-booked with a taxi operator, which means their insurance was invalid.
Both taxi drivers were licensed by another council but illegally picked up the fares in Telford and Wrekin.
The drivers were told to pay £1,135 each, had their taxi licence suspended and had six penalty points added to their driving licence.
A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "The case shows we are continuing to crack down on taxi drivers who break the law and put passengers at risk."