Two illegal taxis were caught operating in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council prosecuted the two private hire drivers at Telford Magistrates Court last week after the taxi drivers were caught illegally plying for hire following an operation by the council's enforcement team.

Plying for hire means the drivers picked up passengers who hadn’t pre-booked with a taxi operator, which means their insurance was invalid.

Both taxi drivers were licensed by another council but illegally picked up the fares in Telford and Wrekin.

The drivers were told to pay £1,135 each, had their taxi licence suspended and had six penalty points added to their driving licence.