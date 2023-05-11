Council leader appoints new cabinet after election victory

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies has announced his new cabinet.

Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of the authority, announced the cabinet days after his party claimed 38 of the 54 seats available in the election.

The new cabinet includes two new councillors and changes to the portfolio responsibilities.

The roles will be formally confirmed at the council’s annual meeting on Thursday, May 25, at Telford Theatre in Oakengates, along with the announcement of the new Borough Mayor and other committee member responsibilities.

Councillor Davies said: “This cabinet brings with them a wealth of knowledge and wide-ranging experience. Together we will build on the work we’ve done since 2016 and continue to deliver the plans we set out to protect, care and invest to create a cleaner, greener and safer borough.

“I look forward to the annual general meeting on May 25, when we can formally confirm these cabinet roles.”

The new cabinet will see Councillor Richard Overton return as deputy leader and the cabinet member for homes and enforcement.

Councillor Nathan England is one of two to join the cabinet, taking on the role as cabinet member for finance, customer services and governance.

The second member joining the cabinet is Councillor Raj Mehta, who becomes responsible for inclusion, engagement, equalities and civic pride, as well as taking on responsibility for the Armed Forces covenant.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds returns as cabinet member for early years, children and young people, while Councillor Lee Carter resumes his position as the cabinet member for place (the economy and neighbourhood services).

Councillor Carter’s responsibilities also include being the cabinet lead for the Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexually Exploitation, and representing Telford& Wrekin Council at the West Midlands Combined Authority.

Councillor Kelly Middleton is back as the cabinet member for healthy, safer, stronger communities and partnerships, with her responsibilities also including public health and mental health – and leading on domestic abuse.

Councillor Eileen Callear will return as the cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, and Councillor Carolyn Healy resumes her role as the cabinet member for leisure, climate action, green spaces and heritage.

Councillor Healy is also in charge of leading the council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.