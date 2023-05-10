New cocktail bar planned for Southwater in Telford

A new cocktail bar plans to open in Telford’s Southwater development. Picture: Pixabay

Billy The Bums food and cocktail bar plans to open in the vacant Unit 5 unit – opposite Wilkinsons outside Telford Centre.

A change of use planning application has been submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council to turn the vacant premises from a food and drink into a ‘drinking establishment’.

An application statement says: “Overall, the proposed development would make a positive contribution to footfall and levels of activity throughout the day (particularly given that the unit is vacant); would complement surrounding leisure uses in the Southern Quarter; and enhance the vitality and vibrancy of Telford Town Centre.

“The proposed development is not considered to give rise to any severe or unreasonable impact on amenity and the impacts are considered acceptable within the context of the Site and the Southern Quarter.

“In terms of employment, given that the proposed development is akin to its former food and beverage use, it is anticipated equivalent number of employment opportunities will be provided. Further to this, the existing unit is currently vacant, so any new use will be beneficial in economic terms.”

Billy The Bums food and cocktail bar is already being advertised on the Telford Centre website.

The plans come as Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle are set to bring more people into the shopping centre with its £3 million adventure park – due to open later this month.

Flip Out is positioned in the former Debenhams shop, which has had a complete makeover and includes the Putt Putt Noodle adventure golf experience.

The new building hopes to increase footfall into the shopping centre and will include Laser Quest, bumper cars, interactive football and handball.

There will also be e-karting, an inflatable arena, Ninja Tag and an obstacle course.

An interactive climbing wall will also been included in the former department store along with a new large battle cannon arena, a roller rink and soft play.

Richard Beese, co-owner of Flip Out and Putt Putt Noodle previously hoped the venue would be open this month.