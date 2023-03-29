Fire crews called out to two Telford substations amid reports of power cuts

The 999 calls came in at the same time - about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Telford Central went out to the electricity substations at Telford Bridge Retail Park and at Hollinswood Road, Central Park.

At the retail park they found a small fire had occurred at the substation but was out on the arrival of the firefighters.

The crew that went to the Hollinswood Road substation found no sign of a fire despite reports of smoke coming from the building.

Western Power was in attendance at both sites.