Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews called out to two Telford substations amid reports of power cuts

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Firefighters were called out to two electricity substations in Telford amid power outages.

The 999 calls came in at the same time - about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Telford Central went out to the electricity substations at Telford Bridge Retail Park and at Hollinswood Road, Central Park.

At the retail park they found a small fire had occurred at the substation but was out on the arrival of the firefighters.

The crew that went to the Hollinswood Road substation found no sign of a fire despite reports of smoke coming from the building.

Western Power was in attendance at both sites.

There were reports of power cuts in the Hollinswood Road area.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News