Telford care homes support daffodil appeal

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Two Telford care homes have hosted a coffee morning to support the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Pupils from Telford Priory School joined St George’s Park for the Great Daffodil Appeal
Pupils from Telford Priory School joined St George's Park for the Great Daffodil Appeal

Roden Hall Care Home and St George’s Park Nursing Home joined forces on March 3 to support the appeal by the end-of life charity, Marie Curie.

The Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal encourages people to wear a daffodil to promote the care and support people need towards the end of their lives.

Berrington’s Café at Roden Hall was adorned with Marie Curie bunting and an array of yellow cakes and daffodils covered tabletops during the coffee morning.

Residents and guests gathered to socialise over coffee and cake while singer, Alexandra, entertained visitors in the lounge. The event raised over £127.

Karen Robinson, Lifestyle Coordinator at Roden Hall, said: “The Marie Curie event was a real hit at Roden Hall! It was great to unite residents, families and friends for a worthy cause.”

St George’s Park were joined by year 9 students from Telford Priory School, who had baked cakes ahead of the event and made coffees for guests.

Families and friends gathered at the tables with residents for coffee and cake while the children made their way around to hand out cakes.

Holly Preece, Lifestyle Coordinator at St George’s Park, said: “Thank you to all those for coming along to our charity event and a special thank you to the pupils from Telford Priory for their superb baking.

"The students interacted with all our residents and families, and it certainly lifted everyone’s spirits.”

Operated by Rotherwood Healthcare, Roden Hall offers Residential and Nursing Care, whilst St George’s Park provides Dementia and Nursing Care. To find out more visit rodenhall.care or stgeorgespark.care

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

