Deputy mayor talks about his childhood in care as council vows to help those leaving the care system

Councillor Arnold England who has been elected Deputy Mayor of Telford & Wrekin

Councillor Arnold English deputy mayor of Telford and Wrekin said he was proud of the council's role as a corporate parent.

He backed a successful motion at Thursday's council meeting to ensure that ‘looked after children and young people and care leavers’ is added as an additional characteristic in the Council’s Equality Impact assessments.

The labour councillor received applause as he told the meeting that had been in care from the age of three.

He said as he moved around in the care system his folder didn't go with him.

"I had poor education, in fact most of my education was gained thanks to my trade union when I worked," he said.

"I ran away from the home and I slept rough. Then I was taken in by a church hostel in Wolverhampton - that church hotel saved me," he said.

Councillor Arnold said he was delighted that the motion won all party support.

Conservative, Councillor Tim Nelson, said he wanted to ensure that when putting in for housing people should not have to submit their last address as putting a care home might been seen as detrimental.

"We also have to remember care leavers do not have 'the bank of mum and dad' to help them out," he said.

Proposing the motion was councillor Shirley Reynolds.

She said: "All too often, care experienced people can suffer discrimination, stigma and prejudice in their everyday lives. As corporate parents, councillors have a collective responsibility for providing the best possible care and safeguarding for the children who are looked after by us as an authority.

"Our children and young people in care and care leavers have the right to expect everything from a Corporate Parent that would be expected from any good parent."

Councillors voted for the motion: "This Council will continue to put the needs of care experienced people at the heart of decision-making through co-production and collaboration and resolves that ‘looked after children and young people and care leavers’ be added as an additional characteristic in the Council’s Equality Impact assessments to determine the impact on care experienced people, alongside those who formally share a Protected Characteristic.