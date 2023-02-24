Notification Settings

Five fire engines scrambled to electric car fire

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished:

Five fire engines had to be mobilised to tackle a blaze after an electric car caught fire in Telford on Friday morning.

Ficce fire engines were mobiled to the blaze in the Donnington Wood area of Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 10.24am following a report of a car fire at Deer Park Court in the Donnington Wood area of the town.

Five fire appliances, including a water carrier, were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

The fire service said the electric vehicle, the make and model of which was not reported, was "50 per cent involved in fire".

Crews wearing breathing apparatus put out the blaze and a stop message was received by Fire Control at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at 12.44pm.

There were no reports of injuries.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

