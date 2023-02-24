Five fire engines scrambled to electric car fire

Ficce fire engines were mobiled to the blaze in the Donnington Wood area of Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 10.24am following a report of a car fire at Deer Park Court in the Donnington Wood area of the town.

Five fire appliances, including a water carrier, were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington. Operations and Safety officers were also in attendance.

The fire service said the electric vehicle, the make and model of which was not reported, was "50 per cent involved in fire".

Crews wearing breathing apparatus put out the blaze and a stop message was received by Fire Control at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at 12.44pm.