Mum gets her locks chopped for charity

Natalie Trinder had her hair cut by Lisa Cartwright to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

The trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs free-of-charge to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Natalie Trinder, 37, from Aqueduct in Telford, decided to donate her dark brown locks for the good cause under the skilled hands of Lisa Cartwright, who works from Elements Hair & Beauty salon in Telford.

Natalie, who works as a section leader at Asda Living in Telford, said: "I had about 16 inches of hair cut off and the last time I had a proper cut was before lockdown and probably in 2019.

"It was the longest it had been for some time and I thought I would have it cut for a real purpose to help children.

"I also hope to raise about £150 for the trust through cash donations from colleagues and friends.

"My 37-year-old husband, David, cannot believe how much hair I have had cut off.

"I must admit that it feels a lot lighter.

"My seven-year-old son, Isaac, and ten-year-old daughter, Freya, said that I still looked like their mum."

Hairdresser Lisa Cartwright said: "Natalie's hair was like her comfort blanket.

"She is amazing and does everything for her children and everybody around her.

"It was a really big thing for her to have her hair cut and I know how much this means as I have been the family hairdresser for years.