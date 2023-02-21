Telford road scheme helps remember for mayor

Keith Harris, Brenda Johnstone and Sam Hernandez

Living Space has contributed £300 towards the scheme which at Malcolm Randle Close in Malinslee.

The development of 38 affordable homes was named after the former Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council, Councillor Malcolm Randle, who died in March 2020.

Telford & Wrekin Council is spending £5,000 carrying out visual enhancements to the gateway of the development, levelling off the area and planting a variety trees and bulbs.

In the summer, Living Space handed over all 38 of the affordable homes to The Wrekin Housing Group, having transformed the 2.1-acre brownfield site into a £6m eco-efficient scheme where 30% of the homes are installed with Solar PV panels and battery storage to generate significant energy savings.

Paul Breen, Managing Director of Living Space, said: “It is important to give something back to the communities in which we build and contributing towards the gateway planting of trees and bulbs seemed a fitting conclusion to this much-needed housing scheme.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Chairman of Great Dawley Town Council and Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “The works that are being carried out at the gateway are a fabulous way of commemorating a former friend and fellow councillor Malcolm Randle.

“I would like to thank the teams at Living Space for donating £300 and as well to Wrekin Housing Group for donating £500. This will go towards the planting of the new bulbs and trees in the area. The generosity and support towards this project are truly appreciated.

“Councillor Kuldip Sahota and I have also each given £1,000 from our Councillor Pride Fund, which Great Dawley Town Council has very kindly match funded.