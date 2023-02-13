Telford fire death investigation concludes 'non suspicious' cause

The man aged in his 50s was found deceased on Saturday morning after police and fire crews responded to a report of a fire at a residential property in Hollinswood.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Detectives and fire investigators attended the address and following their investigation the death is being treated as non-suspicious."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they had been called to the scene at around 11am on Saturday, with one crew from Telford Central Fire Station attending.

They said that specialist fire investigation workers have been examining the incident alongside West Mercia Police.

A tweet from SFRS said: "At 10.56am Saturday, we were informed of a late fire call to a property in Hollinswood, Telford. Unfortunately a male was found deceased.

"One crew from @SFRS_TelfordCtl & specialist Fire Investigation worked with @WMerciaPolice.