Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford fire death investigation concludes 'non suspicious' cause

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A man's tragic death in a fire in Telford was 'non-suspicious' fire investigators have found.

The man aged in his 50s was found deceased on Saturday morning after police and fire crews responded to a report of a fire at a residential property in Hollinswood.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Detectives and fire investigators attended the address and following their investigation the death is being treated as non-suspicious."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they had been called to the scene at around 11am on Saturday, with one crew from Telford Central Fire Station attending.

They said that specialist fire investigation workers have been examining the incident alongside West Mercia Police.

A tweet from SFRS said: "At 10.56am Saturday, we were informed of a late fire call to a property in Hollinswood, Telford. Unfortunately a male was found deceased.

"One crew from @SFRS_TelfordCtl & specialist Fire Investigation worked with @WMerciaPolice.

"Our thoughts are with family & friends at this time."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News