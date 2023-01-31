Telford roads to close for six days during traffic-calming work

It is expected that the roadworks will be taking place for six days

Telford & Wrekin Council will be closing stretches along Colliers Way, Old Park, and Bellpit Road in a phased programme for six days.

The closures will run from 8am-5.30pm from Monday, February 20, and will then take place from 9am-5.30pm on Saturday, February 25.

A diversion route for vehicles travelling in all directions will be signposted during the phased closures.

Restrictions may not be in place for the whole period but it is anticipated that the roads will be restricted as and when the traffic signs are in position.

The Colliers Way diversion is expected to run from February 20 to 22, and will see cars travelling in a south westerly direction follow Hollinshead Way, West Centre Way, and Old Park Roundabout – and vice versa for those driving north easterly.