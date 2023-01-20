Funeral tributes to much-loved journalist Shirley Tart, who gave so much to others

Shirley Tart

St Andrew’s Church in Shifnal was packed as friends and colleagues heard tributes to Shirley, who worked for the Midland News Association – publishers of the Shropshire Star – for more than 60 years. Those speaking at the service included Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, the vice chair of Hope House Children’s Hospice, Barbara Evans, and Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright.

Mr Wright spoke about Shirley’s remarkable 63-year career in journalism. Talking about her early career, he said: “Her determination to succeed in what was then a male-dominated profession shone through and she landed a job on the evening paper, the Express & Star, after writing repeatedly to the editor Clem Jones. But it was joining the Shropshire Star for its launch in October 1964 that would define Shirley’s career.”

Shirley, who was awarded an MBE for services to journalism, went on to become the Star’s women’s editor for 30 years as well as royal correspondent until her retirement in 2020.

She was also associate editor of Shropshire Magazine and also held roles at the Express & Star.

Speaking of her achievements in the profession, Mr Wright added: “Shirley interviewed a raft of the highest-profile figures that reads like a who’s who of politics – not least Margaret Thatcher, whom she interviewed more than once – and who, on subsequent occasions, greeted Shirley by her first name, such was the impression she left. There were also the likes of John Major, Tony Blair and Betty Boothroyd and many, many more.”

A young Shirley Tart interviewing Margaret Thatcher

But he said it was Shirley’s personality and great kindness to others that would be missed most by colleagues, who affectionately knew her as ‘Dame Shirley’. He added: “She was a unique character, a brilliant journalist and – above all – a wonderful person. She leaves a massive hole in our newsroom not just as a colleague but as a great friend.”

Shirley was proud to represent Shropshire as deputy lord lieutenant. Describing her as “the ultimate professional”, the Lord Lieutenant also spoke of her as a true and valued friend, adding: “We will miss her for her kindness and generosity of time, always with such good advice.”

Barbara Evans spoke at the service about Shirley’s support for Hope House over many years, having helped launch the hospice in 1991, going on to become one of its first patrons.

Shirley continued to support the hospice throughout her life, as well as supporting other good causes across Shropshire, including the regional branch of the Leukaemia Research Fund.

Shirley, who was a patron of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum and county vice president of Guiding, died on Christmas Day, aged 81.

Shirley Tart

The funeral service was told she was Shropshire born and bred and was immensely proud to be associated with the county.

The congregation was addressed by Norman Angell, an old friend of Shirley who went to the same school, who also worked with her at the Shropshire Star and was a fellow member of the church.

He joked that Shirley would always point out to work colleagues that he had left school before she started.

And the Reverend Prebendary Chris Thorpe drew laughter when he quoted from Shirley’s school report from Coalbrookdale High School, in which teachers criticised her for having “little interest” in maths and sciences but who were gushing in praise for her abilities in English and writing.