Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford staff set for 783-mile cycle challenge to support charities

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

Staff from an HR company will get in the saddle and aim to cycle almost 800 miles in one day for mental health charities.

Charlotte Todd-Smith and Laura Powell of Resource Bank ready to do the charity cycle.
Charlotte Todd-Smith and Laura Powell of Resource Bank ready to do the charity cycle.

More than 40 staff at Resource Bank, in Telford, will take it in turns to cycle for half an hour at a time with the aim of virtually covering 783 miles on static bikes.

They will be joining in at the firm's office in Central Park, Telford, the office in Henley on Thames and the office in India – as well as at their homes – on Monday, January 16.

The virtual route will take them on a tour of the UK head offices of 15 key customers, travelling from Yorkshire, through London, Cornwall and Birmingham, then finishing at their Telford offices.

The recruitment, talent and HR services team will raise money for Action Medical Research, the company’s partner charity, and Shout85258, the UK’s first free confidential text messaging support service for anyone who is struggling with mental health.

They are beginning the feat at 10am on Monday as it is known as “Blue Monday” – the most depressing day of the year – and aim to cycle the whole distance by 10am on Tuesday.

ResourceBank chief executive Richard Pearson said: “In 2022 we held the first of our Blue Monday events – rowing for 24 hours in support of Team Elijah’s Star.

“The event raised more than £2,500 for a fantastic charity, but more importantly gave us all a fun group activity to focus on during a challenging time of year.

“We all enjoyed it so much that we have decided to make our Blue Monday challenge an annual event.

“For 2023 we are swapping the rowing machines for bikes and every member of staff has volunteered to take part – either by cycling or by supporting – and I am delighted by the positive reaction of the team.”

People can support the team by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/resourcebankcyclingevent2023

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Health
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News