Money-savvy chef reveals Christmas dinner recipes that feed families for less than £21

Jacob Perry, The Wrekin Housing Group's Regional Catering Manager, has made a series of cooking videos to help people save pennies during the festive season.

He has been sharing his money-saving festive recipes via the housing provider’s social media accounts – including its TikTok channel, @WrekinHG.

The average cost of Christmas dinner has increased significantly this year due to the cost of living crisis.

Research firm Assosia looked at the cost of seven Christmas dinner essentials from supermarkets Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons and Lidl.

The company found that a Christmas dinner for five will cost £30.03 on average, up from £24.67 in 2021

A chef for more than 30 years, Jacob therefore decided to come up with several cost-effective recipes.

The Christmas lunch, which consists of a roast chicken dinner, costs £11.54 for a family of between four to six people, followed by a Christmas pudding strudel coming in at £5.10.

The Boxing Day recipe sees Jacob use surplus ingredients to create an Indian spiced chicken and vegetable pasty, followed by a chocolate and beetroot brownie for pudding costing £3.75.

The overall cost of the meals for the two days comes in at less than £21 with the recipes currently being shared on the housing group’s social media channels.

Jacob said: “Christmas can be an expensive time of year and especially so this festive period with the rising cost of living.

“That’s why I decided to create some cost-effective ways for people to create an amazing Christmas lunch and Boxing Day meal.

“Food plays an important role in people’s health and wellbeing and for a family of four to six, it all comes in at around £21.

“I’ll be showcasing plenty of tips to be savvy with your money and help people to cook on a budget along the way.”

Jacob’s passion for food started at his grandparents’ family-run hotel, where he worked in the kitchen and restaurant after school.

After training at the Birmingham College of Food, he worked as a commis chef at celebrity chef Brian Turner’s Knightsbridge restaurant.

He later returned to Birmingham and took up management training at The Swallow Hotel, where he was part of a team which won a prestigious Caty award in 1992, and also worked as a development chef for a leading catering company.

Jacob joined The Wrekin Housing Group in 2009 and in recent years has overseen catering at the organisation’s ShireLiving schemes.