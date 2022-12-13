Pals set to yomp non stop up the Wrekin in charity fundraiser

Steve Ward and Craig Ryan

Not content with the walking the pair will be carrying 50 pound packs on their backs

Sergeant Steven Ward, a 36-year-old soldier based in Parsons Barracks in Telford, and his friend former Royal Marine recruit Craig Ryan, aged 36, who works for WM Scaffold, hope to raise £500 through the challenge in memory of Lee Rigby..

The Lee Rigby Foundation was set up by Lynn Rigby, the mother of Drummer Lee Rigby, of the 2nd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, who died in Woolwich on May 22, 2013 after being hit by a car and then attacked with knives.

Money raised through the challenge will go to the Lee Rigby Football club which helps pay for vehicles to take veterans on vacations.

Steven, who plays for the charity football team, said: "We hope to complete what is classed as an ultra distance by going up and down the Wrekin on December 29 as many as 15 to 24 times.

"We walk it most weeks together but the challenge of doing it so many times will be very difficult and we will be carrying 50 pound 'burdens' on our backs.

"It is a three mile route and 400 metres to the summit.

"I did it once the other day and it took 48 minutes.

"I think the challenge for us will be more mental as well as physical on the day.

"Craig and myself have been friends since we were at Langley Junior School together and remained pals ever since. We will be wearing our Lee Rigby FC jerseys and will be starting at 9am on December 29.

"We both hope that people will want to come along and join us or just give their support.