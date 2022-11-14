Telford Tree of Light is back to help charities and offer reflection

The Tree of Light in Telford has returned for 2022, remembering loved ones who we have lost

Run by the four Rotary Clubs of Telford & District, the Telford Tree of Light enables the community to remember their loved ones and support local charities during the festive season.

In return for a minimum £5 donation, names are displayed around the tree in Telford Shopping Centre. They are also printed in the Shropshire Star and Telford Journal in batches each week in the run up to Christmas.

Severn Hospice and Hope House Children’s Hospices will receive the major portion of funds raised. The remainder will be shared by Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group, 2nd Wellington Scouts, Telford After Care Team, Telford & Wrekin Young Carers Service and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Nicky Green, from the Severn Hospice fundraising team, said: “We are so grateful to the Rotary Clubs of Telford & District for their amazing generosity and incredible support over the years.

“To be a beneficiary of their Tree of Light once again means the world to us and their kindness means we can be there for thousands of people who need our care.

“Because of very kind donations such as theirs, each year we can support almost 3,000 local families living with incurable illness. Their unwavering support helps us make such a difference to local people facing heartbreak.”