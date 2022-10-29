Watch: Shropshire's karaoke queen celebrates 98th birthday in style

Karaoke queen and birthday girl Rose Strickland celebrated her 98th at The Horseshoe Inn in Ketley with partner Terry Mabbutt and landlady Lisa Corbett

Singing senior Rose Strickland has been belting out tunes at The Horseshoe Inn in Ketley, Telford for 30 years, delighting the audience with hits including Frank Sinatra's My Way and a medley of Second World War songs. She even entered Britain's Got Talent one year, and was eliminated early by accident when an admin error meant she was sent the wrong letter.

Every year for her birthday, she puts on a sparkly dress and takes to the mic to do what she does best, and this year was no different. A packed pub, complete with disco lights and glitter balls, watched in awe as Rose defied her years to sing her heart out. Friends and staff at the pub pulled out all the stops to make it special, with cards and flowers for Rose as well as a chocolate birthday cake.

Ahead of her big night, she sat down for a chat with the Shropshire Star. "My favourite song is Knights in White Satin," said Rose, before delivering an impromptu few notes. "At the moment my throat's a bit down, but it'll be alright."

She said she loves singing at The Horseshoe because "the people always acknowledge you, and make you feel wanted".

Rose started singing as a young girl, and when she was in her teens Rose's dad, James Colley, would bring friends home from the pub, who she would entertain with her singing voice. "I've been singing for quite a few years," she said. "My father always used to come and bring a couple of friends, and he'd say 'come on Rose, give me My Way', I'd say 'oh Dad I'm tired, oh alright I'll sing for you dad', and I did. And it was always My Way."

While Rose loves showing off her talent, she also has a wicked sense of humour. One time she went to karaoke without her teeth, which left at home in Steradent, but she still sang. "Bob (Urey, who runs the karaoke night) said 'are you sure you didn't put them in? You sounded as good, if not better!"

Rose has even found love in her old age in the form of Terry Mabbutt, who at 77, could be Shropshire's oldest toy-boy.

Terry was enchanted by Rose's singing, and thought she must have performed on stage in major productions. Rose told him she 'only sings in pub', before Terry mistakenly thought Rose's youngest son was her husband. Thankfully the mix up was resolved. He told her to "keep up" with the singing, and their courtship commenced.

The have been together for around 10 years, and as well as going to karaoke together, they enjoy holidays in Spain and in the UK.