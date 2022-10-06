Former Manchester United assistant boss Mike Phelan gives a talk to sixth formers at Thomas Telford

Phelan, who played for West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City during his career, was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson during the legendary manager’s final years in charge at Old Trafford before his retirement.

The ex-midfielder paid a visit to Thomas Telford School, Old Park, Telford, through his work at Sensible Soccer Ltd, which provides football equipment, coaching sessions and education across a wide range of organisations.

He was joined by colleague Dave Horrocks, who has also worked at Manchester United FC as well as the likes of Burnley and British Cycling.

The visit saw students join the pair in the classroom, analysing football matches, picking out ideas and discussing a host of football-related work before heading outside for a coaching session.

Sixth formers chat about the game

Howells, Head of PE at Thomas Telford, said: “It was great to have Mike and Dave come in and work with some of the students.

"The group got loads out of it and will take away a lot from it. It was a great experience for them.

"I was also really impressed by the way our students applied themselves and the way they interacted and got involved in the classroom setting and outside.

"Mike and Dave were really good and there are no better people to learn off than ones with that kind of experience.

"To have a Premier League coach and former top-flight player visit was inspiring.

“It was great to be given a full insight into the professional game."

Mike held a talk and training at the school

Mr Howells said he hopes it's the start of a long-term partnership.

"We will look to establish more of a relationship with them," he said.

"One of the things they want to do is put back into the education sector, through different avenues, creating pathways into football.