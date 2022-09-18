The Shropshire sergeant major with a key role in planning The Queen's funeral

Garrison Sergeant Major Stokes and members of the Royal Family follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, as it is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

And at the forefront of proceedings, playing a key role in the organisation of the funeral, and the build-up, has been The Queen's Garrison Sergeant Major Andrew 'Vern' Stokes.

The time for the Shropshire soldier to reflect fully on Her Majesty's 70-year incredible reign has been put on hold for the time being as he focuses on ceremonial duties.

But, while his time has been fully submerged in his duty, carrying out nightly rehearsals and regular briefings with King Charles III, he says it has been 'phenomenal' to see the reaction and tributes of the public to the late Queen.

"In the moments I have been able to see anything, I have watched the swarms of people visiting the Queen lying in state and laying flowers and it has been phenomenal to see," said Garrison SM Stokes, who lives in Coalbrookedale. "There has been an outpouring of emotion but not just of grief. I'd say certainly, from what I have seen in London, it has been also respectful celebration of such a wonderful life and reign. It's been nice to witness that and to be part of it."

For now, though, Garrison SM Stoke has had little time to spend reflecting.

"It has been a real roller coaster and it has been exhausting," he said. "At best I have had three hours of sleep a night but most of our rehearsals have been done in the dead of night so it has been very hard work.

"It has been a surreal experience and there hasn't been any real time for reflection for me as yet. I haven't looked at a television screen or read a newspaper but the time will come."

Garrison SM Stokes, though, says following the gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, bearing Her Majesty's coffin as it travelled across central London from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall had been an emotional day.

He walked on foot behind the coffin, with King Charles III, his siblings – Anne, Andrew and Edward, as well as princes William and Harry.

Peter Phillips, Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen’s cousin the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon all followed.

"I took the bearer party to see The Queen at Buckingham Palace," he said: "We had a few moments and some prayers before we left.

"An hour later we went back into collect her and take her on that final journey to Westminster Hall, which was a wonderful procession.

"When we finished. I went back to the changing room to get changed for night time rehearsals and Sue, my girlfriend, surprised me, with a quick visit.

"I'd not seen her all the way through. She came in and made me a cup of coffee and it was nice.